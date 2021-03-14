John (Johnny) Bouvier

(6/4/1993 - 2/25/2021)

John was born and raised in Flagstaff. After graduating from Flagstaff High School in 2011, John received his Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Science from NAU. He then moved to Bend, Oregon, where he worked as a medical scribe in the ER while preparing for his medical school entrance exam.

John deeply touched the lives of many. He brought sunshine with him wherever he went and his smile was contagious. John lived life large. He loved skiing, fly fishing, mountain biking, photography, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his parents: Jerry and Tracy; brother: Jesse; grandmother: Phyllis Caponera; and many other relatives and friends who love him dearly.

Although John left us way too soon, he will live on forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled this Spring.