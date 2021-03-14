Menu
John Bouvier
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021

John (Johnny) Bouvier

(6/4/1993 - 2/25/2021)

John was born and raised in Flagstaff. After graduating from Flagstaff High School in 2011, John received his Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Science from NAU. He then moved to Bend, Oregon, where he worked as a medical scribe in the ER while preparing for his medical school entrance exam.

John deeply touched the lives of many. He brought sunshine with him wherever he went and his smile was contagious. John lived life large. He loved skiing, fly fishing, mountain biking, photography, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his parents: Jerry and Tracy; brother: Jesse; grandmother: Phyllis Caponera; and many other relatives and friends who love him dearly.

Although John left us way too soon, he will live on forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled this Spring.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 14, 2021.
Christine and Buddy
June 4, 2021
Dear Tracy, Jerry, and Jesse. Please know that you are in our hearts during this difficult time. We're so very sorry for your loss. Cuyler and Tom Boughner (and Gavin and Forrest)
Cuyler Boughner
Friend
March 17, 2021
Dear Tracy. My condolences to you and your family. I'm so sorry. I am thinking of you and your family. Take care.
Delores Murray
March 16, 2021
Kim and Roger Haislet
March 15, 2021
Jerry and Tracy, Our deepest deepest sympathy on the loss of Johnny.
Kim and Roger
March 15, 2021
Kelly Hannah
March 14, 2021
