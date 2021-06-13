Dr. Richard Norman Pratte ("Dick"), age 91, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born in Norwich, CT, on September 8, 1929. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1947 and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Japan until 1949. He received bachelor's and master's degrees from American International College in Springfield, MA, and was awarded a Ph.D. in Philosophy of Education from the University of Connecticut. He was an outstanding football player in high school and college and played in a competitive basketball league for the U.S. Army while stationed in Japan. Dick also served as a U.S. Air Force reservist in Iceland from 1952-53.

Dick's passion for teaching and coaching lasted a lifetime. He began his career teaching at Agawam (MA) High School and coaching the football team. He then taught at the University of Bridgeport, the University of Akron, and was for 22 years a Professor of Education at The Ohio State University, where he became (and remained for the rest of his life) a devoted Buckeye fan.

Dick was a distinguished academic and talented administrator who published seven books and over 55 articles. He served as President of the Philosophy of Education Society of North America and President of the American Council of Learned Societies in Education. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from AIC and the Excellence in Research Award from OSU's College of Education.

Dick and his wife Janet built their retirement home close by the Atlantic Ocean in Carolina Beach, near Wilmington, NC. He continued adjunct teaching at UNC Wilmington and put education theory into practice by supervising high school student teachers in southeastern North Carolina and chairing the New Hanover County Schools Advisory Council for the Improvement of Gifted Education. An avid reader of history, he enjoyed tending the yard and spending time at the beach perfecting his body surfing skills.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Janet, son Thomas, and sisters Florence and Lorraine. He is survived by his children Lorraine (Jacob), Dianne (Bob), Gil (Janet), and grandchildren Emma, Kyle, Ben, Alex, Liana and Elyssa. He was most proud of giving his children a solid and wholesome foundation for their journey in life. He was happiest spending time with his family, especially when all gathered in Carolina Beach. The memories there will last forever.