Richard William Haddix

Richard William Haddix passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2022 due to heart complications. He was born on October 23, 1945 in Grand Island to William David Haddix and Eula Mae (Peters) Haddix. He spent the first 8 years of his life on the family farm in Minnesota. His family then returned to Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a teacher's degree and a math major. He married Virginia Aksamit on June 8, 1968 and the two settled in Beatrice where he lived until his death. Richard taught at both Wilber and Barneston Public Schools. He was next employed by Jack & Jill Grocery Store at the Indian Creek Mall and was the night manager for several years. Richard then worked as a Direct Care Worker at the Beatrice State Developmental Center until his retirement. In his adult years, Richard enjoyed many things. He loved music and singing. He was dedicated to his health and well being and was seen daily walking and riding his bike. He wasn't a man to pass up a bargain and haunted garage sales and thrift stores looking for hidden treasures. Richard was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments and enjoyed visiting with them.

He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) and their 8 children; Amy and husband George Beckwith, Jeff, Ken, Becky and partner Tom Swircek, Michelle and husband Galen Wray and the grandkids Ethan & Aiden, Sara and husband Nick Arling, Mark, Jason; his sister Barbara Pontious; and her extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Scott. He is dearly loved and missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. In order to keep everyone safe masks are requested. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.