Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Martin "Robin" Hastings
FUNERAL HOME
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM

Robert "Robin" Martin Hastings

A memorial service will be held at the DeWitt Methodist Church in DeWitt, NE on October 9th at 2 p.m. Robin's cremains will be interred in Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt in the Peters family plot. Memorial gifts may go to Morning Star United Methodist Church in Las Cruces or to the DeWitt Historical Society, 15124 North Blue Ridge Drive, DeWitt, Neb. 68341. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
DeWitt Methodist Church
DeWitt, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Getz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Getz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.