Glenice Jean Honrud
FUNERAL HOME
Bell Mortuary
701 2ND AVE S
Glasgow, MT

Glenice Jean Honrud

Glenice Jean Honrud, age 90, passed away in the evening on Feb. 27, 2021, after a short battle with cancer and kidney disease. She was born June 19, 1930.

Glenice was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, L.O. Honrud, Jr, on May 28, 2011.

She is survived by her three children, Dennis (Mary) Honrud of Glasgow, Bev (Larry) Tade of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Shyla (Jim) Whitcomb of Quincy, WA.

Service will be held Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at the Opheim Community Church, with committal at noon at Highland Cemetery in Glasgow. There will be a luncheon following at 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Opheim Community Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Bell Mortuary
