Jaycob Chayce Herman

Jaycob Chayce Herman was born to Dever Herman and Kelly Zinne on August 31, 2012. Jaycob went to Heaven on May 30, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Denver due to a brain tumor (D.I.P.G.). He was eight years old. He was raised by his grandparents Carlo and Kathy Feist and Shirley Herman and his brother Brad. Jaycob was a kind, caring, energetic boy. He was quite a jokester. If he wasn't making you laugh, he would try harder. Jaycob was a third grader at Lockwood Elementary. He loved school and planned to marry his teacher, Miss Turnquist. He idolized his brother and his Grandpa. He loved to play football, basketball, biking, and video games with Brad. He loved to help Grandpa with building projects. Grandpa always said 'Give him a hammer and some nails and he will be busy all day.' He loved to plant flowers in the garden with his grandmas. Jaycob will be loved and missed forever.

Jaycob was greeted in Heaven by his Dad; his grandpas Bruce 'Papa' Herman and Jeff Zinne; and his uncle Brad Herman. Jaycob is survived by his brother Brad; his sister Alexis Webster; grandpa and grandma Kathy and Carlo Feist; grandma Shirley Herman; mother Kelly Zinne; aunts and uncles Shae and Joe Santamarin, Shelley and Mark Berryman, Jeff and Megan Zinne, Christine Zaiko Hill; great aunts Debbie Gerczak and Debbie (Calvin) Boyd; and many wonderful cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Lane, Billings. Burial is set for a later date. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.