Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jaycob Chayce Herman
2012 - 2021
BORN
2012
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Jaycob Chayce Herman

Jaycob Chayce Herman was born to Dever Herman and Kelly Zinne on August 31, 2012. Jaycob went to Heaven on May 30, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Denver due to a brain tumor (D.I.P.G.). He was eight years old. He was raised by his grandparents Carlo and Kathy Feist and Shirley Herman and his brother Brad. Jaycob was a kind, caring, energetic boy. He was quite a jokester. If he wasn't making you laugh, he would try harder. Jaycob was a third grader at Lockwood Elementary. He loved school and planned to marry his teacher, Miss Turnquist. He idolized his brother and his Grandpa. He loved to play football, basketball, biking, and video games with Brad. He loved to help Grandpa with building projects. Grandpa always said 'Give him a hammer and some nails and he will be busy all day.' He loved to plant flowers in the garden with his grandmas. Jaycob will be loved and missed forever.

Jaycob was greeted in Heaven by his Dad; his grandpas Bruce 'Papa' Herman and Jeff Zinne; and his uncle Brad Herman. Jaycob is survived by his brother Brad; his sister Alexis Webster; grandpa and grandma Kathy and Carlo Feist; grandma Shirley Herman; mother Kelly Zinne; aunts and uncles Shae and Joe Santamarin, Shelley and Mark Berryman, Jeff and Megan Zinne, Christine Zaiko Hill; great aunts Debbie Gerczak and Debbie (Calvin) Boyd; and many wonderful cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Lane, Billings. Burial is set for a later date. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Kelly , sorry for your loss!!! I think of you often.
Suzi Mcallister
Friend
June 16, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Your grandpa Jeff Zinne and I were high school friends. I´m sure he would have been proud of you. Rest In Peace.
Dave & Kathy Penwell
Friend
June 16, 2021
My heartfelt feelings go to Jaycob's family and friends. His sprit is in a loving place and remains lovingly remenbered in the thoughts of those who knew and loved him. I only know Jaycob from his obituary. My sister passed many years ago, but she has been forever in my heart and memories.
Jacqueline Schlicht
June 16, 2021
I don't know any of the family but wanted to offer my condolences. I cant begin to imagine the loss of a child but Praise God we can rest knowing where his eternity lies! Please know you are all in my prayers!
Andrew Mclellan
Other
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results