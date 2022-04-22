Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory Ian Runge
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 28 2022
10:30a.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
Send Flowers

Gregory Ian Runge

BISMARCK - Gregory Ian Runge, 72, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Interment will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the AMVETS organization.

Greg was born on April 15, 1950, in Fargo, the eldest child of Marvin and Celeste Runge. The family later moved to Dickinson where Greg grew up, graduating from Trinity High School in 1968. Following high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, and Hamilton Air Force Base in California. He received a commendation medal for his service at Keesler after Hurricane Camille. He went on to serve as an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1975. He then returned to North Dakota to work at Bismarck Airport.

After the national air traffic controller strike in 1981, Greg pursued his academic career, entering and graduating from Bismarck Junior College in 1982. He went on to get a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration, cum laude, from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, in 1984, and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1988. After graduating, he started a private law practice in Bismarck, and was the primary mental health contract attorney for Burleigh and Morton Counties for over 30 years. He was admitted to the North Dakota Courts as well as the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

Greg loved music, reading, and his three West Highland Terriers: Sancho, Ria, and Mika. His favorite form of music was rock and he attended many concerts, amassing a significant collection of band t-shirts during his lifetime. He regularly played Texas Hold'em Poker at the AMVETS in Bismarck and was a FPN League State National Qualifier in 2012, 2019, and 2020.

He is survived by his partner, Mary Ellen Erickson, Bismarck; his son, Christopher Runge, Bismarck; a daughter, Lindsey (Augusto) Gonzalez Prada, San Diego, CA; granddaughter, Violete Gonzalez Prada, San Diego; siblings, Damian Runge, Phoenix, AZ; Marlon (Nina) Runge, Camano Island, WA; Christianne (Thomas) Chacko, Washington, DC; Denise Delzell, Mexico; Lucien Runge, Costa Mesa, CA; Etienne (Louise) Runge, Costa Mesa, CA; Michael Runge, Bismarck; and his former wife, Karen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dakota Lions Sight & Health @ dakotasight.org.

To share memories of Greg and sign the online guestbook visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
28
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Apr
28
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Apr
28
Interment
2:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Greg, Had Send You ..Happy Birthday Text On Your Birthday, April 15 th As I Did Yearly ...Plus Send You ... Happy Easter Blessings On Sunday, April 17 th & You Would Always Reply .. & Thank Me, But, Was Wondering Why ... No Reply ...This Time NOW, I Know .... Greg, So Sorry To Hear Of You Going Home To GOD But NOW You Are Truly At Peace & With Your Buddy, My Darling John Greg, We Have Had Our Talks ... On Life, Politics & Prayer & Greg, Thank You For Your Long Friendship With John & Myself & For Your Kindness ...&...Working With John & Your Friends .... As ...Air Traffic Controllers With All The Memories ... We All Went Through Together ... Those Were The Years But NOW It´s "Catch Up"Time ... With Your Buddy, John & Family & Friends ... & NOW, Greg, Pray For Us As We Pray For You & Someday ... We Will... All Be Together, Again & So, In Jesus Name, Eternal Rest Grant Unto ... Greg Runge, Let Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him & May The Souls Of The Faithful Departed Through The Mercy Of GOD, May Greg Runge Rest In Peace. Amen
Karen Wiedemeier
April 21, 2022
Greg was my childhood neighbor and a longtime good friend. A hardworking generous man who loved life. Many wonderful memories. Patty Serafen and family
Patty (Wyant) Serafen
April 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results