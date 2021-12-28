Pearl Zerr

Pearl M. Zerr, 84, Mandan, died December 25, 2021 at Miller Pointe community in Mandan.

Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Thursday, December 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Joshua Waltz officiating. Burial will be in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, from 5:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday. A Catholic Daughters Rosary will be at 6:00 PM, with a parish vigil following. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday, December 30.

Pearl was born January 6, 1937 in Wilton, ND, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Skoropat) Hruby. She was raised in Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1954. She worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Priske, Bismarck, from 1954 to 1957. She married Melvin Zerr on May 25, 1957 in Wilton. Together they had three children: Michael, Lynnette, and Marvin.

Pearl worked for First National Bank; Mandan Security Bank, Mandan; Supercrete, Inc.; (Lampy Concrete) for 25 years; and for Al Fitterer Architect for 5 years when she retired. She then worked as an on-call for the Leach Foundation, Bismarck, for several years and continued working as an on-call Aide at Mandan High School and an on-call Secretary for Edward Jones Investment, Mandan.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, an active member of the Eagles Auxillary, and the Dazzling Reds Red Hatters, all of Mandan.

Pearl will be missed by her family. She is survived by two sons, two daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren: Michael and Jan Zerr, Mandan, and their three daughters; Monica and Aaron Jansen, Grand Forks, and their children, Tucker and Esme; Nicole and Dayton Norheim, Florida; Mandee and her friend, Tyler, Grand Forks; Lynnette and Bill Gedrose, Mandan, her son, Kyle, and his two sons, Trent and Statler and Bill's son, Nathan Gedrose; Marvin and Colleen Zerr, Harvey, and their three children, Olsen and Madison Zerr and his daughter, Carsen, Max, North Dakota, Corbin and Brandon Storbeck, Harvey, along with their two children, Abram and Emilia, and Jakob Zerr, Turtle Lake; one sister-in-law, Lou Hruby, Bismarck; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law; Dallas Zerr, Tuttle; Allan and Dianne Zerr, Jamestown; six sisters-in-law; Margie Janssen, Valley City; sister, Janice Zerr, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Gladys Zerr, Audubon, Minnesota; Colleen Zerr, Wing; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Hruby; her in-laws, Emil and Martha Zerr; three brothers, Donald, William, and Albert Hruby; sister, Margaret Krivorucka; seven brothers-in-law, Sam Krivorucka, Ray, Robert, Ronald, Fred, James Wallace Zerr; Ruby Spah; DeNalda Lachenmeier; Alice Irvine; Gladys Zerr; one sister-in-law, Edna Flynn; LaVonne Zerr; and five brothers-in-law, Albert Lachenmeier, Henry Spah, William Jansen, Art Lachenmeier, and Don Flynn.