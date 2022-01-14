Sister Terence Glum

Sister Terence Glum, 100, a member of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, entered eternal life Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Care Center.

The Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in the Chapel of Annunciation Monastery.

Visitation is Sunday from 1 p.m. on, and the vigil service with Sunday Evening Prayer at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel.

Due to current COVID circumstances, services are limited to the sisters, family, and other invited guests. Attendees are requested to wear masks.

Sister Terence (baptized Teresa) was born Aug. 26, 1921 near Hazelton as one of the nine children of John and Elizabeth (O'Callaghan) Glum. Following graduation from St. Mary's High School and St. Alexius School of Nursing, Bismarck, Teresa was a lieutenant in the Navy Nurse Corps stationed along the Atlantic seaboard. When she entered the Benedictine community which staffed St. Alexius Hospital, she was among the first class of novices at the newly established Annunciation Monastery.

Sister Terence's preparation as an anesthetist was at St. Joseph's Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska with subsequent service at St. Alexius and Garrison Hospitals. She was part of setting up the first EEG department in North Dakota after taking a course in electroencephalography. Beginning as an instructor at Mary College in 1970, Sister Terence went on to receive her master's in biology from the University of South Dakota and then served as an associate professor in the University of Mary's science department and later assisted in the registrar's office. Sister Terence was grateful for the opportunity she had to educate people in healthcare. On an occasion of having surgery, she was delighted to learn that all five nurses were former students. Since 1999 Sister Terence assisted at the monastery in many and varied ways which included tending flower beds, extending hospitality as information desk operator, assisting monastery staff, and knitting a multitude of items, such as sweaters, booties, and hats and scarves which were donated to the needy.

At the time of her 70th jubilee celebration of monastic profession in 2018, Sister Terence expressed her happiness for support received in community. This past August was a glad occasion of welcoming nieces and nephews to her 100th birthday celebration with the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

Sister Terence is survived by nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery.

Memorials may be made to Annunciation Monastery.

To share memories of Sister Terence, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.