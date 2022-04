Funeral Mass for William "Bill" Heth, 77, of Dickinson, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Bill passed away Oct. 4, 2021 at his home in Dickinson.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson