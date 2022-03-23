Menu
Alan L. EVERETT
EVERETT - Alan L.
March 22, 2022. Loving husband of Susan J. (nee Snyder); dearest father of Mark, Lee, Jessica and the late Jared Everett; stepfather of Amy Rowland-Karb and Douglas Rowland; beloved grandfather of Trevor and Cassandra Rowland and Michaela and Braeden Karb; brother of Kirk, Scott, Robin and the late Wayne Everett; also survived by his beloved dogs Molly and Zeva. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
