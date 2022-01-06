Menu
Arthur Walter PLACZKIEWICZ
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
PLACZKIEWICZ - Arthur Walter
December 27, 2021, age 99, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Husband of the late Frances (nee Czechowska); dear father of Lynda (James) Bowen and Robert Placzkiewicz; loving grandfather of Frederick (Alicia) and John Placzkiewicz; cherished great-grandfather of Amelia Placzkiewicz; son of the late Walter and Helen Placzkiewicz; predeceased by five sisters and three brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place Saturday at 11 AM. Art was a Staff Sergeant during WWII, where he was a Purple Heart recipient. He enjoyed playing cards with other seniors and family, particularly pinochle and poker, tending to his home garden, especially his tomatoes. Earlier in his life, he was able to maintain 150 rose bushes around his home. He also enjoyed catching the Bills or Sabres anytime they were playing, and the confectionery treats of his children with a highball and meeting his great-granddaughter, Amelia Placzkiewicz. Donations may be made to www.woundewarriorproject.org/donate. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
Bob, I very sorry for your loss. Art was always a great guy and fun to be around
Anthony Prezioso
Friend
January 6, 2022
