MANSELL - CarolApril 14, 2022. Daughter of the late Edgar and Rose (Gaeta) Mansell; sister of Richard (Valerie Pierro) Mansell and the late Michael Mansell. Carol was a partner in Zoot Suit City on Elmwood Ave. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com