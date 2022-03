REILLY, Catherine H. - Sept. 14, 1996. In loving memory of our sister, Cathy, a chestnut-haired beauty with a radiant smile. A retired teacher, she loved playing piano, painting in oils, taking photos, writing stories and plays, and listening to classical and rock music. President, Theta Gamma Phi sorority, Bennett HS, 1955-56. Rosary Hill College BA English Literature 1960. Remembered for her generosity and

indomitable spirit. Forever in our hearts.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.