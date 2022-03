BREININ - Charles M.March 22, 2022. Survived by nieces and nephews; dear friend of Linda Reznick, David Walker, Marty and Shirley Harris; son of the late Leonard and Sara Breinin; brother of the late Jerome and Herbert Breinin. Charlie was a former Buffalo teacher and Chief Negotiator for the Buffalo Teachers Federation. Services private. Donations to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com