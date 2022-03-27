BREININ - Charles M.
March 22, 2022. Survived by nieces and nephews; dear friend of Linda Reznick, David Walker, Marty and Shirley Harris; son of the late Leonard and Sara Breinin; brother of the late Jerome and Herbert Breinin. Charlie was a former Buffalo teacher and Chief Negotiator for the Buffalo Teachers Federation. Services private. Donations to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.