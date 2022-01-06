Menu
Daniel L. GORTHY
GORTHY - Daniel L.
Of Blasdell, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kurek) Gorthy; dearest father of Brenda (Jeff) Mendola and Christopher (Jessica) Gorthy; loving grandfather of Kara, Abigail, Lauren and Tyler; dear brother of Donna Carrow, David (Mary Lou) Gorthy and the late Dean (Pat) Gorthy. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Military Honors will commence at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Mr. Gorthy to Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
8
Service
12:30p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
I am so sorry to hear of Dan's passing.He was an enjoyable person and was good knowing him at the Hamburg Casino.Prayers to all of you, Trish from Lucky North club
patricia staszak
January 10, 2022
