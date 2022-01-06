GORTHY - Daniel L.
Of Blasdell, NY, January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kurek) Gorthy; dearest father of Brenda (Jeff) Mendola and Christopher (Jessica) Gorthy; loving grandfather of Kara, Abigail, Lauren and Tyler; dear brother of Donna Carrow, David (Mary Lou) Gorthy and the late Dean (Pat) Gorthy. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Military Honors will commence at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Mr. Gorthy to Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.