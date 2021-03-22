ROGERS - Daniel J.
Of Amherst, New York, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021. Loving father of Jessica C. (Tomas Callocchia), Drew M., Jennifer W. and Erin T. (Michael Kracker); grandfather of Luca J.; dear son of Mary and the late James Rogers, M.D.; brother of James (Pam), Colleen (David) Losi, Mary (Matthew) O'Brien, Patrick, Sarah Lempko, Molly (Leo) Miller and Sheila Eberhard; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Ss Peter & Paul RC Church, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel's name may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie Niagara and Southern Tier, 100 River Rock Dr., #104, Buffalo, 14207. To view the mass live stream Wednesday, please visit, ssppchurch.com
\our-church\live- stream. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.