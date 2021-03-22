Menu
Daniel J. ROGERS
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
ROGERS - Daniel J.
Of Amherst, New York, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021. Loving father of Jessica C. (Tomas Callocchia), Drew M., Jennifer W. and Erin T. (Michael Kracker); grandfather of Luca J.; dear son of Mary and the late James Rogers, M.D.; brother of James (Pam), Colleen (David) Losi, Mary (Matthew) O'Brien, Patrick, Sarah Lempko, Molly (Leo) Miller and Sheila Eberhard; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Ss Peter & Paul RC Church, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel's name may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie Niagara and Southern Tier, 100 River Rock Dr., #104, Buffalo, 14207. To view the mass live stream Wednesday, please visit, ssppchurch.com\our-church\live- stream. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Ss Peter & Paul RC Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just learned of Dan's passing. We are so sorry for the family. Dan and his wonderful family were good friends from those wonderful Titan's years, and was our tax man too. We will miss seeing him at the YMCA and that great smile. God Bless You Dan!
Betsy and John Subjeck
March 29, 2021
I am sending prayers and condolences to the Rogers family. From our fun filled Park Shark days as kids to our adult life poolside visits during the summer, I have always enjoyed reminiscing and keeping in contact with Dan. We shared lots of laughs over the years. Wishing all of you peace.
Mary Ellen (Cox) Kreuz
March 26, 2021
Thinking of the entire Rogers family with the tenderest of sympathy. Growing up as a neighbor and schoolmate, it was always great to see any of the Rogers´ clan, and Danny was always so thoughtful and kind. His passing is far too soon, may his soul Rest in the Lord´s Peace.
Lisa Raab Wardynski
March 24, 2021
Our hearts go out to the entire Rogers family. What a great man. Fun, kind and a great dad. Our prayers are with all of you. We loved him. Kate & Jim Williams.
Kate & Jim Williams
March 23, 2021
Dr. Frank Cammarata and I were saddened to hear of Dan´s passing.... We will always remember that great smile he shared with so many.... May He Rest In Peace....
Frank and Pat Cammarata
March 23, 2021
Dan, Will miss you Buddy and all the conversations we had about everything in the world. Looks like you won't need the car we talked about, you'll have wings up there to get around. Your Friend, Chuck C.
Chuck Cichon
March 22, 2021
To the family, I'am sorry to hear about Dan,not only was my tax cons. but he was a good friend,just talked to him thursday.I'll see you tomm. at Perna.
Chuck Cichon
March 22, 2021
Dan was a 'good man'.
PCC Friend
March 22, 2021
