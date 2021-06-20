Menu
Daniel J. SIKUT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SIKUT - Daniel J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest May 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda L. (nee Smith) Sikut; devoted stepfather of Jeffrey (Joeleene) Manhardt, Scott (Daniela) Manhardt and Kristie Lee (Brett) Lawler; cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Jessica, Sierra, Bianca, Kaylee and James; loving son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Tomczak) Sikut; dear brother of Diane (Kevin) Lower and Anne (Michael) Schichtel; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Saturday morning (June 26) at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Mr. Sikut was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Daniel worked more than 35 years for Arcata/Quebecor. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
5930 South Abbott Rd.,, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
