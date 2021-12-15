Mayers - Dolores A.(nee Chojnicki)December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Mayers; loving mother of Dennis, Michael, and Mark (Cynthia), Mayers; cherished grandmother of Roman and Ivan; sister of Susan (Joseph) Mazurkiewicz, Lin (James) Lain, Norman (Patricia) Chojnicki, late Patricia (late Edward) Mayers, and late Denise (Peter) Dougherty; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernards Church Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at