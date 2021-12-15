Menu
Dolores A. MAYERS
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Mayers - Dolores A.
(nee Chojnicki)
December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Mayers; loving mother of Dennis, Michael, and Mark (Cynthia), Mayers; cherished grandmother of Roman and Ivan; sister of Susan (Joseph) Mazurkiewicz, Lin (James) Lain, Norman (Patricia) Chojnicki, late Patricia (late Edward) Mayers, and late Denise (Peter) Dougherty; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernards Church Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at
www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.
2005 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Church
1990 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY
