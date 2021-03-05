Menu
Edward W. MAGUDER
MAGUDER - Edward W.
March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Theodora "Dorothy" Maguder; devoted father of Richard (Sharon) Maguder, Nancy (David) Domroes, Joseph (Denise) Maguder, Karen (Daniel) Russell, and late Edward (Andrea) Maguder; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Maguder was an Army Veteran of WWII, Retiree of the US Postal Service, a member of The Adam Plewacki Post #799, Prvt. Leonard Jr., Post #6251 and a life member of St. Casimir's Holy Name Society. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Saturday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Memorials in Edward's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Clinton St @ Willowlawn St., Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Clinton St @ Willowlawn St., Cheektowaga, NY
