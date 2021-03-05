MAGUDER - Edward W.
March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Theodora "Dorothy" Maguder; devoted father of Richard (Sharon) Maguder, Nancy (David) Domroes, Joseph (Denise) Maguder, Karen (Daniel) Russell, and late Edward (Andrea) Maguder; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Maguder was an Army Veteran of WWII, Retiree of the US Postal Service, a member of The Adam Plewacki Post #799, Prvt. Leonard Jr., Post #6251 and a life member of St. Casimir's Holy Name Society. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Saturday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Memorials in Edward's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 5, 2021.