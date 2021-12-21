NICHOLS - F. Harris "Harry"
December 18, 2021; beloved father of Rebecca (Paolo Grassi) Nichols, Pamela Marcucci, and Katurah (Nathan) Cramer; devoted grandfather to Nicola Marcucci, Teodoro Marcucci, Alessandra Grassi, Adriano Grassi, Sophia Cramer and Margot Cramer; dear brother of the late Crane Zuvich; dear uncle to Bill and Harry Ferris. The family will be present Thursday, December 23rd, from 4:30 to 5:30 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street) where a Celebration of Life will follow at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to Child and Family Services Development Department, 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.