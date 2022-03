NICHOLS - F. Harris "Harry"December 18, 2021; beloved father of Rebecca (Paolo Grassi) Nichols, Pamela Marcucci, and Katurah (Nathan) Cramer; devoted grandfather to Nicola Marcucci, Teodoro Marcucci, Alessandra Grassi, Adriano Grassi, Sophia Cramer and Margot Cramer; dear brother of the late Crane Zuvich; dear uncle to Bill and Harry Ferris. The family will be present Thursday, December 23rd, from 4:30 to 5:30 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street) where a Celebration of Life will follow at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to Child and Family Services Development Department, 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com