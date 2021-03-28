MARMION - Francis J. "Frank"
March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Kitty (nee Provost) and the late Evelyn (nee Ronan) Marmion. Devoted father of Franc (Martha), Timothy (Ann), Michael (Julie), Mary (Thomas) Mitri and the late Brian Marmion. Cherished grandpa of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Daniel (Annette) and the late Vincent, Kathleen and Harry Marmion. Brother-in-law of Pauline Marmion. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church, (2999 Eggert Rd.) Monday, March 29 at 11:30AM. For those who cannot attend in person, the Mass will be live streamed at stamelia.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.