Francis J. "Frank" MARMION
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MARMION - Francis J. "Frank"
March 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Kitty (nee Provost) and the late Evelyn (nee Ronan) Marmion. Devoted father of Franc (Martha), Timothy (Ann), Michael (Julie), Mary (Thomas) Mitri and the late Brian Marmion. Cherished grandpa of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Daniel (Annette) and the late Vincent, Kathleen and Harry Marmion. Brother-in-law of Pauline Marmion. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church, (2999 Eggert Rd.) Monday, March 29 at 11:30AM. For those who cannot attend in person, the Mass will be live streamed at stamelia.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd., NY
We have only the happiest and fondest memories of our neighbor, Frank, on Lowell Rd.
Nancy and Larry Mazgajewski
March 29, 2021
Frank , So sorry to see that you have lost your Dad. It is never easy but he has lived a good life and he will always be in your heart. God Bless and may he RIP.
Mary Alice Grant
March 28, 2021
Frank was a great friend, he will always be in our hearts. He will truly be missed.
Greg and Donna Swarts
March 28, 2021
