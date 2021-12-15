Menu
Gary A. ZOGARIA
ZOGARIA - Gary A. "Z"
December 12, 2021, age 66, beloved father of Anthony Zogaria; dearest son of the late Augustine "Gus" and Marlene (nee Bonavida) Zogaria; caring brother of Joanne Cauley and Michael (Elizabeth) Zogaria; loving companion of Lou Anne Wenerski; cherished uncle of Lyndsy (Ben) Burton, Katie Cauley, Devin and Ryan Zogaria; great-uncle of Savannah "Sammy" Jo Burton; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Friday from 4-7 PM at the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Dr., Cheektowaga. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please visit Gary's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
Nick and Teresa Wolosyn
December 15, 2021
