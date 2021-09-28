BRENNAN - Geraldine M.
"Gerry"
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 26, 2021. Beloved partner of 23 years to Patricia M. O' Brien; devoted mommy to her fur babies Brody, Bridey and her cat Micky; loving daughter of the late James and Winfred (nee MacDonald) Brennan; dear sister of Paul (Patti) Brennan; caring daughter-in-law of Judith O'Brien; fond sister-in-law of Deborah Miller, Wayne O'Brien and Allison O'Brien; the most dearest friend of Marian, Joelle, and Jenna Wagner and Family; and Julie (Joesph) Cosenza and Family; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Thursday morning at 10:15 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.