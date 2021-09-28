I was so lucky yo have met Geri ..many years ago it sunset bay when she has the cottage with the other buffalo beauties( a phrase coined by the owner of Calico Jack's ..Linda Monforte) They were so kind and beautiful and made everyone feel welcomed.Geri and the girls became mine and may friends partners in crime and we laughed the entire time.. This continued in ellicotville too. Her smile lit up a room and her sense of humor what's legendary. I am so lucky to have had her in my life. Rest in peace my friend.

Kevin J ryan Friend September 29, 2021