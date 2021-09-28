Menu
Geraldine M. "Gerry" BRENNAN
BRENNAN - Geraldine M.
"Gerry"
Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 26, 2021. Beloved partner of 23 years to Patricia M. O' Brien; devoted mommy to her fur babies Brody, Bridey and her cat Micky; loving daughter of the late James and Winfred (nee MacDonald) Brennan; dear sister of Paul (Patti) Brennan; caring daughter-in-law of Judith O'Brien; fond sister-in-law of Deborah Miller, Wayne O'Brien and Allison O'Brien; the most dearest friend of Marian, Joelle, and Jenna Wagner and Family; and Julie (Joesph) Cosenza and Family; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Thursday morning at 10:15 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's memory to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
I use to work with Gerry at the Ross. She lit up every room she walked into. She was such a wonderful, loving, caring and genuine friend. I was so sad to see that she passed. God bless her soul and thank you Gerry for touching my life in a special way and I'm sure many many others. I'll miss you xoxo
Becky Dickinson Wilhelm
Work
September 30, 2021
I was so lucky yo have met Geri ..many years ago it sunset bay when she has the cottage with the other buffalo beauties( a phrase coined by the owner of Calico Jack's ..Linda Monforte) They were so kind and beautiful and made everyone feel welcomed.Geri and the girls became mine and may friends partners in crime and we laughed the entire time.. This continued in ellicotville too. Her smile lit up a room and her sense of humor what's legendary. I am so lucky to have had her in my life. Rest in peace my friend.
Kevin J ryan
Friend
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Geraldine´s passing. She was a friend and classmate of mine from elementary school and throughout high school. She was one of the funniest, witty ladies I had ever met. After high school, we lost touch, but occasionally we would run into each other somewhere in South Buffalo. Loved her presence because she always lightened up the room with laughter. I bet she´s entertaining in heaven. RIP Gerry
Colleen Owen ( Kelly)
September 29, 2021
The entire team at the Ross Eye Institute wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gerry's family and friends. Gerry was deeply loved and regarded as a true friend by all of us here at the Ross. We have such wonderful memories of Gerry and we will miss her dearly. Gerry is a prime example of how to treat others. She was a kind beautiful soul. May God Bless our Dear Gerry!
Ross Eye Institute
Work
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Gerry's passing! She always made people laugh and liked to have a good time! Gerry, may you Rest In Peace, find eternal happiness and fly high with the Angels! God Bless You!
Cynthia Mix-Schoenrock
September 28, 2021
