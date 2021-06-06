JAEGER - Jack D.
Lost his battle with a rare bone cancer called Chondrosarcoma on November 10, 2020. Jack was a graduate of Cornell University. As a career, Jack worked in the printing industry and did art reproductions for the Buffalo art community. He leaves behind his loving wife Sharon (nee Hastreiter); devoted father of Elisabeth Leach (Thomas) and Robert (Elizabeth); and Papa to Eric Jack Jaeger. Services will be held at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd., on June 13th, at 12:15 PM, or online at www.clarencechurch.com
at 12:30. A Celebration of Life picnic will follow at Clarence Town Park on Goodrich Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, in your check memo field write support/palliative care, or to www.hospisebuffalo.com/giving/
or to www.curesarcoma.org/donate
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.