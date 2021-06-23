Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane M. WEBER
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
WEBER - Jane M. (nee Gunther)
June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Weber, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Colleen) Weber of Jacksonville, FL, Craig (Amanda) Weber of Moorehead City, NC, Kurt (David Disler) Weber of Mansfield, NJ, Michelle (William) Fleisher of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mary Elise (James) Dodge of Hornell, NY, and Cynthia Beth Cassidy of Rochester, NY; loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Thursday, from 4-6 PM, at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Hi aunt Mary, I am so sorry to hear about you loss. My condolences to you and the rest of the family. Peter, Kim, Drew and Zack Gozelski
Peter Gozelski
June 25, 2021
Oh could Aunt Jane make me laugh! Such spirit and so much fun! I am so happy she had a long and Blessed life! She truly had a beautiful family! Love each and everyone of you!!! Remember- We are family!!!! Love and miss you all, hugs and prayers dear cousins!
Madonna Warters
Family
June 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. May you rest in God´s eternal life. Amen.
Jonathan Gilroy (son of Margaret Gunther Gilroy)
Family
June 25, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Wish I could be there tomorrow to give each of you a hug but please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort in all of the wonderful memories you have of your mom and grandma. Rest In Peace Aunt Jane
Bonnie (Gunther) Shewairy
Family
June 24, 2021
Love your Grandson, Jeremy W
June 23, 2021
Dear Weber Cousins , Our Deepest Sympathy for the loss of Dear Jane .. The Oldest Schwab grandchild. What a wonderful example Jane and Tom were and continued with Strong Family and Faith. We All have memories and can keep those memories alive by sharing them with family. I always remember , Jane referring to my Mother Mary as "Aunt-Mary" even though they were so close in age. We can keep their Legacy alive withOur Devotion to Family and Faith ... We wish could be with you at Christ The King and Mount Calvary. Fondly, Jim & Lucy Murphy
Jim & Lucy Murphy
Family
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results