WEBER - Jane M. (nee Gunther)
June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Weber, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Colleen) Weber of Jacksonville, FL, Craig (Amanda) Weber of Moorehead City, NC, Kurt (David Disler) Weber of Mansfield, NJ, Michelle (William) Fleisher of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mary Elise (James) Dodge of Hornell, NY, and Cynthia Beth Cassidy of Rochester, NY; loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Thursday, from 4-6 PM, at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.