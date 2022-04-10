Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
DEVLIN - John H. Jr., April 8, 2022; cherished father of Samuel John Devlin; beloved son of Diane (née Carocci) (Late John) Devlin Sr.; loving brother of Danielle (née Devlin) Casucci; also survived by a large loving family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, 3-7 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Saint Margaret R.C. Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, Tuesday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers are gratefully declined.