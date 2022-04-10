Menu
John H. DEVLIN Jr.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
DEVLIN - John H. Jr.,
April 8, 2022; cherished father of Samuel John Devlin; beloved son of Diane (née Carocci) (Late John) Devlin Sr.; loving brother of Danielle (née Devlin) Casucci; also survived by a large loving family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, 3-7 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Saint Margaret R.C. Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, Tuesday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers are gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
