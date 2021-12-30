Menu
John J. McGRADY
McGRADY - John J., "Jack"
Of Lackawanna entered into rest December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee McElligott); devoted father of MaryBeth Diaz, Kathleen (Mark) McHugh, Patricia McGrady, James McGrady, and Lori McGrady-Duquin; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Kevin) Schultz, Jacqueline Diaz, Suzanne (Danny) Torres, Catherine (Jason) Adam, Marissa Diaz, Keara (Thomas) Eddy, Mark McHugh, Lauren (Nicholas) Stalnecker, Christine Colon, John Nikiel, Bryan, Joshua and Mary Duquin; adored great-grandfather of 19; Jack always said "that wasn't too bad for an only child" when speaking about his family. Loving son of the late James and Catherine (nee Krajcer) McGrady; dear father-in-law of Francisco Diaz; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jack was a retired Buffalo Firefighter and a United States Navy veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Rest in peace Have many memories from back in the day ..all good
Gene and Linda Krajcer
Family
January 1, 2022
He was always with a wonderful smile. Enjoyed life and loved family. Rest in peace dear cousin.
Mary Krajcer Rambach
December 30, 2021
My condolences to the McGrady Family. Jack was always a great family man, great neighbor, great guy. He will be missed by many.
Mike Meyers
December 30, 2021
