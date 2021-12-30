McGRADY - John J., "Jack"
Of Lackawanna entered into rest December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee McElligott); devoted father of MaryBeth Diaz, Kathleen (Mark) McHugh, Patricia McGrady, James McGrady, and Lori McGrady-Duquin; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Kevin) Schultz, Jacqueline Diaz, Suzanne (Danny) Torres, Catherine (Jason) Adam, Marissa Diaz, Keara (Thomas) Eddy, Mark McHugh, Lauren (Nicholas) Stalnecker, Christine Colon, John Nikiel, Bryan, Joshua and Mary Duquin; adored great-grandfather of 19; Jack always said "that wasn't too bad for an only child" when speaking about his family. Loving son of the late James and Catherine (nee Krajcer) McGrady; dear father-in-law of Francisco Diaz; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jack was a retired Buffalo Firefighter and a United States Navy veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.