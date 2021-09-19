RANDALL - John O.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest peacefully on September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Beverly A (nee Burg) Randall; devoted father of Jeffery (Tammy) Randall, Jill (Rick) Young, Lori (Brian) Willison, Scott Randall and Pam (Michael) Schreiber; adored by 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Joseph and Neva Randall; dear brother of the late Jean (late Arthur) Charlesworth, late Lewis (Dalene) Randall and the late Linda (Sam) Salemi. He is also survived by many other dear relatives and friends. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a General Motors employee for over 30 years. After his retirement, John earned the title of "Harbor Master" at the Sheridan Boat Launch, where he worked up until this past year. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Military and Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Western NY. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.