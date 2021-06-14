Menu
Marion B. HOFFMAN
HOFFMAN - Marion B. (nee Hyman)
June 11, 2021, at age 94. Wife of the late Harry A. Hoffman; dear mother of Linda (Gary) Skura, Marsha (Steve LeMieux), Pam (Jim) DelPrince and David (Cyndi) Hoffman; loving grandmother of Lisa (late Eric) Naegley, Jill Falgiano, Amy Deibler, Joelle Lindey, Nicole (Kevin) Floss, Jeff DelPrince, Jacki (Adam) Patnella, Adam, Landon, Derrek and Kurt Hoffman and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Fr. David, O.F.M., Leon (late Gertie), Larry (Donna) and the late Donald (late Helen) Hyman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family. Marion was a wonderful person and I enjoyed her company at St. Mary's Apartments.
Doris Hurren, from St. Mary's Apartments
Family
June 14, 2021
Marion was such a beautiful soul...may she RIP.
Renee´ Deibler
Family
June 14, 2021
