Mark R. MISLIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MISLIN - Mark R.
Of Lackawanna, went to his heavenly home on March 26, 2021. Loving companion of Susan Bek; beloved son of the late Raymond and Beverly (nee Marohn) Mislin; devoted brother of Debra (James) Bors; like a brother-in-law to Leonard (Marsha), Thomas and the late Lawrence (MaryEllen) and Daniel Bek; like an uncle to Jason, Timothy and Justin Bek; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mark loved drag racing and putting together car models. He loved gardening and his favorite was sunflowers and lilacs. He also enjoyed cooking shows and then creating his own recipes. He will be greatly missed. DUE TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
