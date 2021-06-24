Menu
Martin BROWNE
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
BROWNE - Martin
Passed away on June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Alice (McNamara) Browne; dear father of M. Joseph (Sue), Raymond, Gary (Kim), Mary Alice (Rick) Recktenwald, Terence (Colleen), Patricia (Bruce) Smith, Jill (Stuart) Holt, Sean (Amy), Don (Melissa) and the late Ned Browne; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren; brother of Catherine Downs and the late Mary, John and James Browne. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 Noon at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY. The burial will follow the Mass at Nativity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and or Roswell Park Institute. Mr. Browne was a Army Veteran who served in Korea, he was a longtime member of the Orchard Park Country Club and an usher at the 4:30 Mass at Nativity for many many years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
So sorry for your loss. With all my deepest sympathy.
Barbara Bettinger
June 29, 2021
To Gary Brown an entire Brown family Maria´s and my condolences go out for your dad Marty who I knew for many years throughout time. Always a joy to talk to whenever I did see him, our prayers are with you.
Frank Stucke
June 26, 2021
Dear Family. Marty was always smiling when I saw him in the dentist off. He was always so warm and welcoming. He will be missed. Bless you all.
Ann
June 24, 2021
Ross Sternheimer
June 24, 2021
