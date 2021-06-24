BROWNE - Martin
Passed away on June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Alice (McNamara) Browne; dear father of M. Joseph (Sue), Raymond, Gary (Kim), Mary Alice (Rick) Recktenwald, Terence (Colleen), Patricia (Bruce) Smith, Jill (Stuart) Holt, Sean (Amy), Don (Melissa) and the late Ned Browne; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren; brother of Catherine Downs and the late Mary, John and James Browne. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 Noon at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY. The burial will follow the Mass at Nativity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and or Roswell Park Institute. Mr. Browne was a Army Veteran who served in Korea, he was a longtime member of the Orchard Park Country Club and an usher at the 4:30 Mass at Nativity for many many years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.