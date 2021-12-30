WINGATE - Mary A.Age 86, of Clinton Street Road, passed away Sunday morning (December 26, 2021) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born July 14, 1935 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late Julius and Beatrice (Preziuso) Musilli. Mary retired as a Toll Collector from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority in 1999. She was devoted to family and friends, her faith and was an active member of the church. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, June Embert (Donald Vick) of DE, Janice (Luis) Cotto of Batavia and Susan (Stephen) Patruska of OK; daughter-in-law, Susan Gardner of Batavia; sister-in-law, Irene Musilli of Cheektowaga; former husband, Ralph Gardner of Clarence; grandchildren, Nicholas (Mary Ellen) Embert, Jacquelyn (William) Sofia, Michelle Gardner and Stephanie (Joseph) Krause; nine great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and many treasured friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Wingate; son, Kenneth Gardner; brother, Oliver Musilli and dear friend, Joseph Stella. Family and friends are invited to her Rite of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter's Church, 44 Lake St., LeRoy. (Facemasks are required to be worn inside the church) Interment will follow in the Mumford Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Mercy Parish. Your memories and condolences may be shared with Mary's family at