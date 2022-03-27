WILSON - Mildred C. "Millie"(nee Conner)
Age 102, of Lockport, NY, died February 19, 2022, at Elderwood in Lockport. Born in Newfane, NY, to the late Howard J. and Lena (Featherstone) Conner. She was predeceased by Thomas W. Wilson, her beloved husband of 54 years, in 1997. Millie worked for many years at Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors, in clerical positions in the Chemistry Laboratory, and in Production Engineering, retiring in 1980. Survived by her daughter, Suzanne B. Wilson, her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas L. (Laurie Hyde) Wilson, and her nieces and nephews, Patricia C. Davis, Barbara C. (Benno) Scheibner, James R. (Dorothy) Conner, and Bruce H. (Rebecca) Conner. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Burton H. (Isabelle) Conner, and Robert H. (Pearl) Conner. A Memorial Service will be held at Lockport United Church of Christ, 98 East Avenue, Lockport, on Saturday April 23rd at 11 AM, with interment to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the church, or to the Lockport Public Library, 23 East Avenue, Lockport. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.