Judy and I send our sincerest condolences to Shirley, Pat´s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the Berrigan clan. Pat was a terrific guy with whom I enjoyed talking hockey and the exploits of the Fighting Irish. He will be missed by all. May you Rest In Peace Pat in the company of the Angels, your Mom, Dad, and Aunt Dar.

Pat & Judy Bishop March 8, 2021