Patrick J. . BERRIGAN Esq
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
BERRIGAN - Patrick J., Esq.
87, Niagara Falls Attorney, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2021 in Lewiston, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Florence (Glynn) Berrigan. Beloved Husband of Shirley M. (Snyder) Berrigan; Loving Father of Carolyn (Everett 'Cory' Laws III) Berrigan, Deborah (Kevin) Clark, Patrick J. (Nancy) Berrigan, Jr., Susan (Roy) Corieri, Ann Marie (Marty) Bower, Mary Beth (Scott) Davis, James J. (Julie) Berrigan, and Tara Della Donna; Cherished Grandfather of Alexa, Eric, Amanda, Matthew (Noelle), Timothy, Patrick III, Halie, Ryan, Nicholas, Marina, Isabella, Mitchell, Nolan (Hannah), Tyler, Olivia, Paden, Reese, Delaney, Andrew and Nathan; Great-grandfather of Ella and Griffin; Dear Brother of Paul (late Loretta) Berrigan, Thomas (Marjorie) Berrigan, Mary (James) MacKenzie and Michael (Phyllis) Berrigan. Predeceased by one brother, Adrian Berrigan. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, from 4-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Patrick's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 11 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Everyone please assemble at church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers graciously declined. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY, 14092. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for full obituary and online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's R.C. Church
620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy and I send our sincerest condolences to Shirley, Pat´s children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the Berrigan clan. Pat was a terrific guy with whom I enjoyed talking hockey and the exploits of the Fighting Irish. He will be missed by all. May you Rest In Peace Pat in the company of the Angels, your Mom, Dad, and Aunt Dar.
Pat & Judy Bishop
March 8, 2021
Deepest condolences from the iSchool family.
Raj Dewan
March 8, 2021
