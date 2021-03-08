BERRIGAN - Patrick J., Esq.
87, Niagara Falls Attorney, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2021 in Lewiston, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Florence (Glynn) Berrigan. Beloved Husband of Shirley M. (Snyder) Berrigan; Loving Father of Carolyn (Everett 'Cory' Laws III) Berrigan, Deborah (Kevin) Clark, Patrick J. (Nancy) Berrigan, Jr., Susan (Roy) Corieri, Ann Marie (Marty) Bower, Mary Beth (Scott) Davis, James J. (Julie) Berrigan, and Tara Della Donna; Cherished Grandfather of Alexa, Eric, Amanda, Matthew (Noelle), Timothy, Patrick III, Halie, Ryan, Nicholas, Marina, Isabella, Mitchell, Nolan (Hannah), Tyler, Olivia, Paden, Reese, Delaney, Andrew and Nathan; Great-grandfather of Ella and Griffin; Dear Brother of Paul (late Loretta) Berrigan, Thomas (Marjorie) Berrigan, Mary (James) MacKenzie and Michael (Phyllis) Berrigan. Predeceased by one brother, Adrian Berrigan. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, from 4-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Patrick's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 11 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Everyone please assemble at church. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers graciously declined. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY, 14092. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for full obituary and online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.