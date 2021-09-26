Menu
Paul J. FABER
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
FABER - Paul J.
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on September 19, 2021, at age 81. Beloved husband to Barbara (nee Keefe) Faber, devoted father of Beth Faber, Amy (Ned) Schule, Jennifer (Dudley Hinton) Barry, Andrew (Shannon) Faber. Father-in-law of the late Michael Barry. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Abby, Emily, Matthew and Patrick Schule; Zachary, Devon and Lindsay Laszewski; Michael Barry; and Jack, Luke, Molly and Will Faber. Loving son of the late Robert and Angnes Faber. Dear brother of Patricia Tronolone, Michael Faber, Margaret Pysczynski and Kathy Faber. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst on Friday, (October 1, 2021) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051 on Saturday, (October 2, 2021) at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
6919 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and condolences to the Faber Family. Paul was my hero growing up in our old neighborhood at St. Francis de Sales Church and School.
Lou Angelo
Friend
September 26, 2021
