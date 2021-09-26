FABER - Paul J.
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on September 19, 2021, at age 81. Beloved husband to Barbara (nee Keefe) Faber, devoted father of Beth Faber, Amy (Ned) Schule, Jennifer (Dudley Hinton) Barry, Andrew (Shannon) Faber. Father-in-law of the late Michael Barry. Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Abby, Emily, Matthew and Patrick Schule; Zachary, Devon and Lindsay Laszewski; Michael Barry; and Jack, Luke, Molly and Will Faber. Loving son of the late Robert and Angnes Faber. Dear brother of Patricia Tronolone, Michael Faber, Margaret Pysczynski and Kathy Faber. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst on Friday, (October 1, 2021) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051 on Saturday, (October 2, 2021) at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.