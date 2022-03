Friscic - Paul V.Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully at home June 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Friscic (nee Janik); dearest father of Marybeth Friscic, Lynn Brown, and Shari Yerger; loving grandfather of Jessica, Julia, and Megan; dear brother of Julia (late Robert) Herrmann, Mark (Patricia) Friscic and the late Anthony (Betty) Friscic and Pearl (late Howard) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com