Friscic - Paul V.
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully at home June 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Friscic (nee Janik); dearest father of Marybeth Friscic, Lynn Brown, and Shari Yerger; loving grandfather of Jessica, Julia, and Megan; dear brother of Julia (late Robert) Herrmann, Mark (Patricia) Friscic and the late Anthony (Betty) Friscic and Pearl (late Howard) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.