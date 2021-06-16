Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter E. STRAUT
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
STRAUT - Peter E.
Of Amherst, NY, formerly of Binghamton, NY. June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol Boldt Straut; dear father of Christine (Norman) Koch, Elizabeth Cook, Lisa Hessler and Jennifer (Eric) Burr; loving grandfather of Trent, Bram Cook, Mitchel, Jessica Koch, Joshua Hessler, Anna, Emma, Ian and Sara Burr; brother-in-law of Marjorie Boldt, Waldemar H. (Gwenn) Boldt; brother of Deborah Rigano, and the late Bruce Straut. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Vestal, NY. Funeral Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss of a wonderful man. So happy I got to know him when working for the phone company. Rest In Peace.
Brenda Malick
Work
June 28, 2021
Just learned of Pete´s passing. I worked with Pete at Verizon, and he taught me a lot about line work as linemen together. Pete was a kind and gentle man and will be missed. RIP Pete
Tim Burnett
Friend
June 26, 2021
Carol, Chris, Elizabeth, Lisa, and Jennifer, I'm saddened to learn of Peter's passing. He was a very special person and I have so many fond memories of the times I spent with your family. May God guide you through the difficult days ahead and may your memories bring you peace and comfort. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Linda
Linda Emmett
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results