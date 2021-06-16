STRAUT - Peter E.
Of Amherst, NY, formerly of Binghamton, NY. June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Carol Boldt Straut; dear father of Christine (Norman) Koch, Elizabeth Cook, Lisa Hessler and Jennifer (Eric) Burr; loving grandfather of Trent, Bram Cook, Mitchel, Jessica Koch, Joshua Hessler, Anna, Emma, Ian and Sara Burr; brother-in-law of Marjorie Boldt, Waldemar H. (Gwenn) Boldt; brother of Deborah Rigano, and the late Bruce Straut. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Vestal, NY. Funeral Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.