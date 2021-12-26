GRAESSER - Richard A.
December 22, 2021, age 52. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Brzoska) Graesser; loving son of Richard H. Graesser and Marcia (nee Rybarczyk) Metz; caring brother of Robert A. Graesser and Katherine R. Graesser; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.