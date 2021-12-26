Menu
Richard A. GRAESSER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
GRAESSER - Richard A.
December 22, 2021, age 52. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Brzoska) Graesser; loving son of Richard H. Graesser and Marcia (nee Rybarczyk) Metz; caring brother of Robert A. Graesser and Katherine R. Graesser; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
27
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richard..... I am so sorry to hear of your son's passing. Seems like only yesterday I would visit your gas station all the time. We are living in a tough time right now. This is a tough time of year to lose a loved one. Hey, tell those two that use to work for you I miss them alot. Me, I'm living in Clarence now at Brother's Senior Apartments #208 since 2013 Mom gone 2005, Dad, 2006, Sister, 2007. Not driving. On limited income. Last car was a 2014 Camry Sport. Remember me with those big Buick Electra's. Then my dad's 72 Riviera. Have yet to see another Riviera like that with bucket seats. Tell those other two my nephew is a retired Lt. Col. In Colorado Springs. 1st. Desert Storm, now has PTS. Talk to you later, hopefully. My number is: 716 580 0794. Happy Holiday's Guys....Retired life is different than I thought....Oh well!!
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
December 26, 2021
Prayers for family and friends. Jesus grant us peace. Eternal walks with Rayne above the clouds. You´re in good company.
Michelle Dmochowski
Friend
December 26, 2021
I have fond memories of Rich. I worked with him at Sodexo so many years ago. I have followed him on FB and the wonderful life he gave his dog Rayne and the other fosters he cared for. What an amazing kind & caring man. He will be missed by so many.....
karin dalkey
Work
December 26, 2021
