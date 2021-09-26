Menu
Richard T. KIBLER Jr.
KIBLER - Richard T., Jr.
September 14, 2021, age 89, beloved husband of the late Sally Ann; dear brother of Donald and Willard (Nancy) Kibler; uncle of Blair (Margaret) Foster and Kristin (Wesley) Schmidt; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2nd, at the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. Interment will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
University of Buffalo Newman Center
495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will and Nancy my condolences I know Richard will be missed . I so enjoyed socializing with him at family gatherings he was young at heart and is now at peace . Sorry to have missed the memorial service my thoughts and prayers are with you and the your family.
Linda Kainz
Family
October 2, 2021
We are so sorry about Richard. We loved getting to know him over the last four years when he met our mom Ruth Van Kuren at Fall Fest in Clarence Center. We loved having him for dinner and great fun in Phoenix Az. He is missed by our whole family and the fun and laughs we had together. Love the Van Kuren Family
Jean & Dale Van Kuren
Friend
September 30, 2021
