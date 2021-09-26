KIBLER - Richard T., Jr.
September 14, 2021, age 89, beloved husband of the late Sally Ann; dear brother of Donald and Willard (Nancy) Kibler; uncle of Blair (Margaret) Foster and Kristin (Wesley) Schmidt; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2nd, at the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst. Interment will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.