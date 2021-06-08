Menu
Robert P. ALBINI Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
ALBINI - Robert P. Jr.
Age 70, June 5, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of 43 years to Suzanne (nee King) Albini; devoted father of Katherine, Robert III (Jen), Phillip (Rachel), Peter and Stephen Albini; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; dear brother of the recently departed Eileen Robillard, Mark and Lisa Albini; also survived by a niece and several nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where a memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sue, I was just made aware that Bob had passed. Praying for you and the family. The blessing of a great husband is such a hard loss. Going forward I pray you find God´s Peace surrounding you and all your family. So very sorry. Gid bless you all.
Kathi Mitri
Friend
August 12, 2021
We are sorry that we missed the service for (Bob), the family was out of town and before they left I asked if there was going to be a service? it was mentioned that nothing was mentioned. To the wife Suzanne and to the entire family, we are sorry for your loss, and sorry we could not attend the service for our friend Robert P. Albini.
Duane Ford and Family.
July 5, 2021
Sue, Im so sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. I lost mine 3 years ago. May your memories comfort you. I think of you, especially when I see Mary Schemm and Maryann Nowak. I hope our paths cross again!
Dawn Hornung Goran (Bernisky)
Friend
June 14, 2021
I know there are no words that can ease the pain of losing a loved one but in time you learn to live with that pain. I am truly sorry for your loss and may God help you with it.
Toni Kowalewski
Family
June 12, 2021
Sue I will miss Bob. He was longest and Best friend I ever had. If you need or want to talk please call.
David Smith
Friend
June 10, 2021
. I am so very sorry... there are no words... know you are in my thoughts and prayers...
Lisa Bojado
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sue, So sorry for your loss.
Lori Loftus
June 8, 2021
Sue, I´m so sorry for your loss of your best friend and husbandkeeping you and yours in my prayers
Lisa Knezevic
Other
June 8, 2021
Sue, I am so sorry for your lost. Bob was a wonderful friend and I shall never forget all the good times.
Charles Link
Friend
June 8, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Bob. May your memories sustain you during this difficult time. I enjoyed his posts on Facebook of his beautiful family.
MARIE REDDEN
June 8, 2021
So sorry for the heartbreaking loss of your husband, Dad, & Grandpa. I'll continue praying for you all. Bob will always be right with you!
Dave Masi
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results