ALBINI - Robert P. Jr.
Age 70, June 5, 2021, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of 43 years to Suzanne (nee King) Albini; devoted father of Katherine, Robert III (Jen), Phillip (Rachel), Peter and Stephen Albini; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; dear brother of the recently departed Eileen Robillard, Mark and Lisa Albini; also survived by a niece and several nephews. Friends may call Friday, 2-4 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, where a memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.