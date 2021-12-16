WINKLER - Robert A.
December 13, 2021, age 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Patricia J. (nee Brohman) Winkler; loving father of Patti (John) Moore, Bob (Michelle) Winkler, John (Nanette) Winkler, Mary Beth (late Jim) Coad and the late Tom (Carol) Winkler; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight adored great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.