Robert A. WINKLER
WINKLER - Robert A.
December 13, 2021, age 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Patricia J. (nee Brohman) Winkler; loving father of Patti (John) Moore, Bob (Michelle) Winkler, John (Nanette) Winkler, Mary Beth (late Jim) Coad and the late Tom (Carol) Winkler; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight adored great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Benedict Church
1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Bob, Mary Beth and family, We are so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing; sending our love to you.
Alba & Rocco Ferri
Friend
December 20, 2021
Your dad was my first insurance agent when I bought my very first car more than 40 years ago. He talked to me like I was his own daughter, taught me a lot, and I always loved watching him interact with his children. He made a difference in this world.
Patti Sadowski
Friend
December 17, 2021
Vasiliadis family
December 17, 2021
Patty and family - My condolences to you on the passing of your dear father. He always had a smile on his face. May he Rest In Peace.
Maribeth Cosgriff Byrne
December 16, 2021
