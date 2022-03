WINKLER - Robert A.December 13, 2021, age 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Patricia J. (nee Brohman) Winkler; loving father of Patti (John) Moore, Bob (Michelle) Winkler, John (Nanette) Winkler, Mary Beth (late Jim) Coad and the late Tom (Carol) Winkler; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight adored great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville at 9 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com