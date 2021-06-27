Menu
Sara Ann MUFFOLETTO
MUFFOLETTO - Sara Ann
May 6, 2021, age 69. Daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille Muffoletto; sister of Suzanne (John) Davis, Paul (Linda) Muffoletto and the late Mary Beth Martone; aunt of Debby Fenick, Donna (Timothy) Moore, Todd and Christopher Muffoletto and Erica Martone; great-aunt of Reeve, Kylie, Colin and Reilly. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. The family will reassemble for a private burial. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
