DUNN - Shawn B.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 26, 2022. Beloved husband of Frances A. (Melson) Dunn; dearest father of Shawn Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Dwayne Dunn, Gregry A. (Jamie) Dunn and Holly R. Dunn (Andrew); also survived by 15 grandchildren; son of the late Joseph E. and Mary N. (Groth) Dunn; brother of Colleen (Ronald) Hooper, Patrick (Cindy) Dunn, Cheryl (Dee) Koslicki, Kimberly (late Eric) Gruber, Lynne Backlas, Brett Backlas, Trisha (David) Brown, Gennie (Ken) Vitko, Cathy (Andy) Jones, Robert (Lacey) Jones and the late Timothy (Marge) Dunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Road, South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mr. Dunn was a U.S. Army veteran. Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.