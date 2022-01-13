WHELAN - Suzanne
(nee Stoddart)
Of Kenmore, NY January 11, 2022. Dearest companion of the late Frederick Mosier; loving mother of William F., Robert (Mary), Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David J., Donald (Rebecca) and the late James Whelan; former wife of the late Thomas F. Whelan; survived by 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister of Sandra (late John) McCleary and the late William (Sara) Stoddart III, Diane (late Bernard) Adams and Kendrick (Melissa) Stoddart; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Friday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Funeral Service at Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Tonawanda (at Colvin Blvd.) on Saturday at 10 AM. Face masks and COVID19 protocols required. Please share condolences online at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.