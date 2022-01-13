Menu
Suzanne WHELAN
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WHELAN - Suzanne
(nee Stoddart)
Of Kenmore, NY January 11, 2022. Dearest companion of the late Frederick Mosier; loving mother of William F., Robert (Mary), Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David J., Donald (Rebecca) and the late James Whelan; former wife of the late Thomas F. Whelan; survived by 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sister of Sandra (late John) McCleary and the late William (Sara) Stoddart III, Diane (late Bernard) Adams and Kendrick (Melissa) Stoddart; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore on Friday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Funeral Service at Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Tonawanda (at Colvin Blvd.) on Saturday at 10 AM. Face masks and COVID19 protocols required. Please share condolences online at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Deerhurst Presbyterian Church
257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Tonawanda (at Colvin Blvd.), NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry very your loss. Sue was a beautiful, wonderful woman. I will miss her very much. May she Rest In Peace
Sandy Chortie
January 13, 2022
Sorry.i was a dear friend. I will miss her.here.rip.
Bonnie
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dear sweet Susie, she had a great life. Her family and friends adored her. She will solely be missed by all who knew her especially Ann's girls. Rip my friend
Linda S.Gross
January 13, 2022
