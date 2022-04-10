JAMES-BROWN - Yvonne
Entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Loving wife of Gregory L. Brown, Esq. Dearest mother of Damali E. (William) Bond and Ahmed A. Brown. Cherished grandmother of Zoé, Élise and Juliette Bond. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022 11 AM - 12 Noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Buffalo, NY where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfunrealhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.