The Chippewa Herald
The Chippewa Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Marvin J. Roshell
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lafayette Town Hall
Marvin J. Roshell

LAFAYETTE/CHIPPEWA FALLS - Marvin J. Roshell, 89 of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls. Please come join Marvin's family to celebrate his life.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.


Published by The Chippewa Herald on Apr. 18, 2022.
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
