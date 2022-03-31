Nancy Lou Marek

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Nancy Lou (Kinderman) Marek passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long battle with COPD and congestive heart failure.

Nancy was born on September 25, 1946, to Lawrence and Hazel (Melville) Kinderman in Chippewa Falls. She attended Ninth Ward Grade School, Chippewa Falls Junior High School and Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

She married Bob Marek on July 7, 1990, and has spent the last 40 years with the love of her life. Nancy worked at the Northern Center as an aide for 28 years before retiring.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Dawn (Winters) Weber; son, Brian (Laurie) Buresh; and stepson, Bob Jr. (Staci); grandchildren: Nikki Weber, Brian Weber, Dylan Weber, Cassandra (Ortega) Swenson (Dustin), Christian Ortega, Samantha Schulke (Ethan), Brianna Boser (Hunter), Emma Marek, and Jacob Marek; and by eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Sandy (Gordy) Crosby, Kathy (Jim) Butak; sister-in-law, Connie Kinderman; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life this summer.

Nancy's ashes will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

We wish to thank St. Joseph's hospice for their care of our beloved Nancy.

Condolences can be sent to 5771 County Highway K, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

