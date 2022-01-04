Frank Blahak

August 17, 1936 - December 31, 2021

Frank Blahak, 85, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Interment is in the Clarks Cemetery.

Frank J. Blahak was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank and Violet (Kluck) Blahak. He attended St. Bonaventure School in Columbus before enlisting in the United States Air Force for four years. Frank joined the Columbus Fire Department in 1960, retiring in 1985. He also drove for Beeline Trucking and worked at Behlens Towing. Frank enjoyed traveling with his camper to various places in the U.S., going to casinos, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Snell of Columbus; nephew, Michael Blahak of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Donna Blahak.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Violet; brothers, Richard and Jerry; and brother-in-law, Robert Snell.