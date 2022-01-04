Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Blahak
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Frank Blahak

August 17, 1936 - December 31, 2021

Frank Blahak, 85, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Interment is in the Clarks Cemetery.

Frank J. Blahak was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank and Violet (Kluck) Blahak. He attended St. Bonaventure School in Columbus before enlisting in the United States Air Force for four years. Frank joined the Columbus Fire Department in 1960, retiring in 1985. He also drove for Beeline Trucking and worked at Behlens Towing. Frank enjoyed traveling with his camper to various places in the U.S., going to casinos, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Snell of Columbus; nephew, Michael Blahak of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Donna Blahak.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Violet; brothers, Richard and Jerry; and brother-in-law, Robert Snell.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.