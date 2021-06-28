Gene Lee Novak

May 2, 1933 - June 9, 2021

Gene Lee Novak, 88, loving husband and father and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Cottonwood, Arizona. A man of few words, faith, family, farming and fixing were the loves of his life.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Word of Life Church, Columbus, Nebraska, with a visitation at 10 a.m.

The first-born son of Frank and Verla Novak, Gene was born May 2, 1933, on their family farm in Pender, Nebraska. Following his service in the Army in 1953-1955, he married Ruth Rihanek on May 15, 1955. After one year of majoring in electrical engineering at the University of Nebraska, Gene knew that farming was in his occupational DNA. He and Ruth moved to their family farm in Leigh, Nebraska, where they proudly parented two children, LaJean and Bob. Novak family life rotated around the seasons of farm life-sowing and reaping, praying for rain, raising livestock and equipment repair. As a mechanical whiz and inventor, Gene enjoyed many hours working in his shop. He once told Ruth that he would never live long enough to build all the things he had in his mind.

In addition to farming, Gene also served as crop specialist and equipment repair foreman at Maple Valley Co-Op in Leigh, Nebraska for 12 years and worked with his wife, Ruth, as managers of the Westbrook Apartments in Columbus, Nebraska from 1995-2000.

Gene was a committed citizen of the Leigh, Nebraska community, serving 19 years on the school board. He loved, valued, and assisted fellow farmers and neighbors throughout his life.

Most of all, Gene loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His unshakeable faith in the gospel was demonstrated through a devoted life of service. He invested nearly 60 years as a member, deacon, and faithful volunteer at Word of Life Church in Columbus. He was also a 30-year member of The Gideons International, a Christian organization which distributes Bibles all over the world. He read through the Bible annually for 25 years until he was no longer capable of reading. In 1998, Gene and Ruth joined MAPS RVers and traveled throughout the US working on 50 projects that involved building churches, Christian schools and campgrounds, children's homes, and Teen Challenge centers. In 2013, Gene and Ruth were honored as "Laymen of the Year" by the Nebraska District of the Assemblies of God. Serving was his joy, passion and call of duty.

Gene considered his family as his greatest life legacy. He prayed daily for his wife, children and grandchildren. He took them to church, read them the scriptures and modeled a life of love for God and others. His closing days will be cherished by the family with memories of his simple prayers of gratitude and his constant reach to hold their hands.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, and two children, LaJean (Mark) Hadenfeldt of Sedona, Arizona, and Bob (Esther) Novak of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, five grandchildren-Garrett, Grant, Katie, Lindsey and Lauren, eight great-grandchildren-Nate, Britton, Theo, Ruby, Stella, Asher, Truman, and Lennon; and siblings Ruth Meyer, Kenneth Novak, Bette Kivett and Donald Novak

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Verla, and his sister, Delores Wandersee.

Condolences can be sent to Ruth Novak, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Apt. 267, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene can be made to Gideon's International (gideons.org/gift).